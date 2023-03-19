Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 549 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.1% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.03. 4,967,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.11 and its 200-day moving average is $142.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

