BNB (BNB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $819.52 Million

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $340.35 or 0.01249523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $53.74 billion and approximately $819.52 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,891,213 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

