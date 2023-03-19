BNB (BNB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $819.52 Million

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $340.35 or 0.01249523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $53.74 billion and approximately $819.52 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,891,213 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,891,277.5146566 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 333.63779762 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1215 active market(s) with $733,078,286.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
