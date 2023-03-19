BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BWA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.91.

BorgWarner Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

