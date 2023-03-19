Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of BPF.UN stock opened at C$15.22 on Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$14.02 and a 1 year high of C$17.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
