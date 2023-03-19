Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $268.09 million, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 2.34.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 166,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 80,280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

