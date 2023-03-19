Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

BLIN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,457. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.10 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 60,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,046.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 60,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,046.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 28,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 110,777 shares of company stock worth $122,580. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

