Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Brink’s Price Performance

NYSE BCO opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brink’s will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brink’s news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 38.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Brink’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Further Reading

