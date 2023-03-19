Briscoe Group Limited (BGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Briscoe Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.
Briscoe Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
About Briscoe Group
