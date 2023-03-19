Briscoe Group Limited (BGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Briscoe Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

Briscoe Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Briscoe Group

Briscoe Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails homeware and sporting goods in New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Homeware and Sporting Goods. It operates 46 stores under the Briscoes Homeware brand; 40 stores under the Rebel Sport brand; and 1 store under the Living & Giving brand, as well as sells its products online.

