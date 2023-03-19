Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BRX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.42.
Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 3.0 %
NYSE:BRX opened at $20.01 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,504,000 after buying an additional 275,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,545,000 after buying an additional 177,462 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,563,000 after buying an additional 110,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.
Brixmor Property Group Company Profile
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.