Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BRX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $20.01 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,504,000 after buying an additional 275,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,545,000 after buying an additional 177,462 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,563,000 after buying an additional 110,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

