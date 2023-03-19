Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) PT at $25.39

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRTGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.39.

EPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

EPRT opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.