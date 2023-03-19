Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) PT at $25.39

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.39.

EPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

EPRT opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

