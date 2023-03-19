Brokerages Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Target Price at $1,450.71

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,450.71.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $428,679,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,141,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after buying an additional 120,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,973,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after buying an additional 72,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,455.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,509.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,381.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,609.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

