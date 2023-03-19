Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Position Cut by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,048,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,821,000 after purchasing an additional 284,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,405,000 after purchasing an additional 106,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,595,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,985,000 after purchasing an additional 98,476 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 2.4 %

BRO traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,966,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,073. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.