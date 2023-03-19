Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 151 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,442,000 after buying an additional 509,174 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,952,000 after acquiring an additional 246,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after purchasing an additional 741,436 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.