Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 153 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

WMT stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $375.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

