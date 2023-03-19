Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 220 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.