Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Takes $210,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 623 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $358.14 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

