C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
CHRW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.81.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance
C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,673. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.
Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide
In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
