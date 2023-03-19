C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.81.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,673. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.