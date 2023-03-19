Cairn Investment Group Inc. Acquires 375 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 52.9% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 185.4% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 102,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAX stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $80.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.02%.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

