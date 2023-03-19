Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.8% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVO opened at $139.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $145.94.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

