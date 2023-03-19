Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.38 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average is $109.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

