Cairn Investment Group Inc. Purchases 1,065 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Columbia Sportswear comprises about 2.2% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.72.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 24.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

