Cairn Investment Group Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $408.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.48 and a 200-day moving average of $398.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.