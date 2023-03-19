Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Trading Down 3.6 %

CVGW traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,974. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -383.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 35.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth $517,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.7% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 129,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.