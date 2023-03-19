Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of CANF stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Rating)

Read More

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.