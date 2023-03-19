Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on CP. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.00.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 3.0 %
CP opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 504.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
