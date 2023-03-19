CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDNA. Craig Hallum lowered CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered CareDx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

CareDx Stock Down 3.9 %

CDNA stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,314.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $44,765.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 540,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,252.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,888 shares of company stock valued at $492,669 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,188,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,607,000 after acquiring an additional 401,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 80,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CareDx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 69,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in CareDx by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 914,713 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

