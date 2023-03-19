CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

CarParts.com stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 294,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $1,552,715.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 226,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,091.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 294,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $1,552,715.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 226,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,091.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim Barnes bought 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,297 shares in the company, valued at $455,485.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

