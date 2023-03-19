Cartesi Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $101.15 million and $5.01 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One Cartesi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.57 or 0.00360380 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,382.28 or 0.26193669 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,107,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.

The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi’s Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars.

