Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Has $11.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of VFH opened at $74.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.62. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

