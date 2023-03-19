Celo (CELO) Price Hits $0.66

Celo (CELO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $324.79 million and $18.70 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,531,934 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.

Celo’s mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.

CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

