Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Earns “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
IPSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.
IPSC stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a current ratio of 13.44. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68.
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
