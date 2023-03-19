Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Earns “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

IPSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

IPSC stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a current ratio of 13.44. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.