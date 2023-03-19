Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ CERE opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $41.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.48.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,070. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 28.0% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,511,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,999,000 after purchasing an additional 861,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,804,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,188,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,363,000 after purchasing an additional 56,084 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,635,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

