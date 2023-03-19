Chainbing Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.27 Billion (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Chainbing has traded 50.5% higher against the US dollar. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $38,119.69 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00009052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chainbing

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

