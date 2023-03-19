Chainlink (LINK) Price Hits $7.12 on Major Exchanges

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $7.12 or 0.00025312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and $249.88 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,099,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network that provides data to smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing developers to create secure and reliable decentralized applications. Founded in 2017 by Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis, it was initially funded by a seed investment from the Web3 Foundation. The Chainlink network bridges the real world and the blockchain, connecting smart contracts to reliable and tamper-proof data sources known as oracles, which provide secure and up-to-date data to the smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

