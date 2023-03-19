Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Institutional Trading of Check-Cap

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Check-Cap worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

