Chia Self Reported Market Cap Hits $263.95 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Chia has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for $38.81 or 0.00141921 BTC on popular exchanges. Chia has a total market cap of $263.95 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Chia alerts:

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,801,831 coins and its circulating supply is 6,801,831 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

