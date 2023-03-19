China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,286. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

