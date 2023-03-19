Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.67.
Churchill Downs Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $246.91 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $253.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Activity at Churchill Downs
In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.