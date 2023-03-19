Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.67.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $246.91 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $253.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile



Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

