CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $8,560,000. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 79,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 134,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 107,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

