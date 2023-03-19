City State Bank Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

City State Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after buying an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after buying an additional 1,040,828 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after buying an additional 164,885 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 461,005 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $366.09. The stock had a trading volume of 513,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.63. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $429.56.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

