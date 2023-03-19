City State Bank Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

City State Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. 2,921,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,633. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.