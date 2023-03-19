City State Bank Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

City State Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. 2,921,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,633. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

