City State Bank Has $230,000 Stock Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

City State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHAK. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 16,805.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.32. 27,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,968. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $501.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

