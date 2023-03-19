City State Bank Has $400,000 Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.63. 2,094,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,258. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.01 and its 200 day moving average is $117.00. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $152.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.