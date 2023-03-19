City State Bank Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

City State Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,357,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,422,000 after acquiring an additional 168,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,868 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,760,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,830,000 after acquiring an additional 350,610 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,673,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,952. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $50.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

