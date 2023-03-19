City State Bank Increases Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

City State Bank raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 951,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 95,541 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,586,000 after buying an additional 189,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after buying an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,630,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,018. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.98. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

