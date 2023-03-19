City State Bank Sells 1,140 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

City State Bank lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,956,000 after acquiring an additional 726,477 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 348,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 279,589 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,723,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,809,000 after purchasing an additional 259,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,716,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,693. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.64.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.