Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Clarus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.01. 559,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,188. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Clarus has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently -5.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 784.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Clarus by 125.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Clarus by 112.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

