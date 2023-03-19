Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.67. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 15,769 shares changing hands.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.0597 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th.
Insider Activity at Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
