Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.67. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 15,769 shares changing hands.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.0597 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Activity at Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 23,857 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

