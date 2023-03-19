CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME Group stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.98. 5,039,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,141. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.83 and its 200-day moving average is $178.75. CME Group has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

