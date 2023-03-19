Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Argus from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.79.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $55.09 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
